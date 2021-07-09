Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 937JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT IS MRS PORKY IN IMMINENT DANGER ??? « on: July 09, 2021, 12:33:20 PM » MOST OF US ARE ON A HIGH RE ENGLAND IN THE EUROS INCLUDING MR PORKY.



THE BEER'S BEEN FLOWING AND EVERYONE'S BEEN IN HIGH SPIRITS.



BUT AS WE ALL KNOW YOU'VE GOT TO COME DOWN SOONER OR LATER.



MANY WIVES AND GIRLFRIENDS WILL BE LIVING IN FEAR IN CASE ENGLAND GET BEAT INCLUDING MRS PORKY.



THE MOOD WILL SOON CHANGE. 'ANOTHER PINT CHARLIE?'' . . .' EH ? . . . . . . WAH ? . . . I'M GOING HOME !!! '



AND MR PORKY WILL BE AGITATED. THE FLAGS WILL BE STRAIGHT DOWN. IF MRS PORKY SAYS THE WRONG THING SHE COULD BE IN DANGER.



ANY ROAD I'LL CATCH YERS LATER AS I'VE GOT TO GO SHOPPING. TAKE CARE NOW !!!

Posts: 1 620 Re: IS MRS PORKY IN IMMINENT DANGER ??? « Reply #1 on: July 10, 2021, 03:40:08 PM » BIG SPORTING EVENTS DO SEE AN INCREASE IN SERIOUS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FROM THOSE UNABLE TO HOLD THE DRINK IN THEM.....I CAN SEE YOUR CONCERNS WITH THIS FORTHCOMING EVENT TM.

Logged

« Reply #2 on: July 10, 2021, 05:44:02 PM » I THINK WE'RE ONLY SCRATCHING THE SURFACE HERE !!!

« Reply #4 on: July 11, 2021, 09:29:32 PM »

« Reply #5 on: July 11, 2021, 11:02:19 PM »

« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:10:14 PM » https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19445058.porky-pint-stockton-pub-took-stand-covid-rules-gets-licence-revoked/ 🐷