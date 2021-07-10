Welcome,
July 10, 2021, 08:00:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
IS MRS PORKY IN IMMINENT DANGER ???
Topic: IS MRS PORKY IN IMMINENT DANGER ??? (Read 155 times)
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
IS MRS PORKY IN IMMINENT DANGER ???
MOST OF US ARE ON A HIGH RE ENGLAND IN THE EUROS INCLUDING MR PORKY.
THE BEER'S BEEN FLOWING AND EVERYONE'S BEEN IN HIGH SPIRITS.
BUT AS WE ALL KNOW YOU'VE GOT TO COME DOWN SOONER OR LATER.
MANY WIVES AND GIRLFRIENDS WILL BE LIVING IN FEAR IN CASE ENGLAND GET BEAT INCLUDING MRS PORKY.
THE MOOD WILL SOON CHANGE. 'ANOTHER PINT CHARLIE?'' . . .' EH ? . . . . . . WAH ? . . . I'M GOING HOME !!! '
AND MR PORKY WILL BE AGITATED. THE FLAGS WILL BE STRAIGHT DOWN. IF MRS PORKY SAYS THE WRONG THING SHE COULD BE IN DANGER.
ANY ROAD I'LL CATCH YERS LATER AS I'VE GOT TO GO SHOPPING. TAKE CARE NOW !!!
Re: IS MRS PORKY IN IMMINENT DANGER ???
BIG SPORTING EVENTS DO SEE AN INCREASE IN SERIOUS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FROM THOSE UNABLE TO HOLD THE DRINK IN THEM.....I CAN SEE YOUR CONCERNS WITH THIS FORTHCOMING EVENT TM.
Re: IS MRS PORKY IN IMMINENT DANGER ???
I THINK WE'RE ONLY SCRATCHING THE SURFACE HERE !!!
Loading...