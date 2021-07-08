Welcome,
July 08, 2021, 07:19:51 PM
Cheese
Topic: Cheese
Bob_Ender
Cheese
Today
at 03:47:45 PM »
LE GRUYÉRE
How the fuck can ya put something in yer gob that smells like a dead rat.
That's gone in the bin like
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: Cheese
Today
at 03:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 03:47:45 PM
LE GRUYÉRE
How the fuck can ya put something in yer gob that smells like a dead rat.
That's gone in the bin like
You vile heathen. Stick to your Primula ham flavoured cheese in a tube.
Bob_Ender
Re: Cheese
Today
at 04:17:41 PM »
I'm going too,very nice it is too,not the ham bit tho,me being a vegy n'all,anyway.....fuck all to do with you 😜 pri- mula(it's pronounced)
Not that tube stuff either
Not a total PHILLIstine.....see what I did there,clever as fuck me ,and classically handsome.
NOW. FUCK OFF😜x
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: Cheese
Today
at 04:28:48 PM »
Bob_Ender
Re: Cheese
Today
at 05:35:19 PM »
😜yer mad twat,might have t look elsewhere to be the maddest person in maddingdom,
Did I tell y'all bout the time my mate Dave won the maddest man in the world contest.....well....
he beat Mad Jack Mchaddington in the final,
At the time ,Mad Jack was considered the maddest man in the world....
Having won the title in 1963/64 /67,
So,ya can imagine...he was proper mad...but,Big Davey seen strait thru him..........hang on someone at the door
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Cheese
Today
at 05:40:57 PM »
Knob cheese
Tory Cunt
