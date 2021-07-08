Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Cheese  (Read 80 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Today at 03:47:45 PM »
LE GRUYÉRE

How the fuck can ya put something in yer gob that smells like a dead rat.

That's gone in the bin like
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 03:47:45 PM
LE GRUYÉRE

How the fuck can ya put something in yer gob that smells like a dead rat.

That's gone in the bin like

You vile heathen. Stick to your Primula ham flavoured cheese in a tube.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:17:41 PM »
I'm going too,very nice it is too,not the ham bit tho,me being a vegy n'all,anyway.....fuck all to do with you  😜 pri- mula(it's pronounced)

Not that tube stuff either

Not a total PHILLIstine.....see what I did there,clever as fuck me ,and classically handsome.

NOW.          FUCK OFF😜x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:28:48 PM »
Bob_Ender
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:35:19 PM »
😜yer mad twat,might have t look elsewhere to be the maddest person in maddingdom,

Did I tell y'all bout the time my mate Dave won the maddest man in the world contest.....well....

he beat Mad  Jack  Mchaddington in the final,

At the time ,Mad Jack was considered the maddest man in the world....

Having won the title in 1963/64 /67,

 So,ya can imagine...he was proper mad...but,Big Davey seen strait thru him..........hang on someone at the door
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:40:57 PM »
Knob cheese
Tory Cunt
