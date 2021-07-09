Welcome,
July 09, 2021, 08:13:52 AM
More south American links
Author
Topic: More south American links (Read 125 times)
Mickgaz
Posts: 416
More south American links
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:09:50 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1947937132039702/
El Capitan
Posts: 45 431
Re: More south American links
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:14:50 PM »
Rodrigo Muniz
Random South Americans Ive never heard of is a bit more exciting than journeymen from the championship
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 808
Bugger.
Re: More south American links
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:15:48 PM »
He looks like a very happy man. Maybe we're just signing him to cheer the squad up.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 103
Re: More south American links
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:20:28 PM »
Then again,he might just help fire us up to the big boys league...then we can sell him for 50 million of your English pounds.
On and on and on it fucking goes........😖x
headset
Posts: 1 552
Re: More south American links
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:03:14 AM »
i'm with the captain better than spunking a bunch of notes on journeymen.....
