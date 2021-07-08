Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 08, 2021, 03:33:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: More south American links  (Read 40 times)
Mickgaz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 416


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:09:50 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1947937132039702/
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 430


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:14:50 PM »
Rodrigo Muniz  :homer:




Random South Americans Ive never heard of is a bit more exciting than journeymen from the championship 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 802


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:15:48 PM »
He looks like a very happy man. Maybe we're just signing him to cheer the squad up.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 098


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:20:28 PM »
Then again,he might just help fire us up to the big boys league...then we can sell him for 50 million of your English pounds.

On and on and on it fucking goes........😖x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 