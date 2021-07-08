Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 1 095





Posts: 1 095 Wormear « on: Today at 10:16:47 AM » Or as the yanks call it...Earworm



Anyway...today's tune is agadoo do do do.......



Fuck knows why,anyone listening to owt better. 😖🙄x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."