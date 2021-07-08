Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 08, 2021, 11:13:54 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wormear
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Wormear (Read 20 times)
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 095
Wormear
«
on:
Today
at 10:16:47 AM »
Or as the yanks call it...Earworm
Anyway...today's tune is agadoo do do do.......
Fuck knows why,anyone listening to owt better. 😖🙄x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...