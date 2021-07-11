Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 11, 2021, 03:01:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?  (Read 1009 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 587


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:21:05 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 02:04:31 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:59:06 PM
Im actually ashamed for the club I love to be associated in any way with a racist message board like Red Roar  lost















Calm down, Kenny   monkey

The boss man over there doesn't seem too bothered that his site hosts racists, he seems more bothered that it's been pointed out.


monkey

He's a two-headed animal... the cunt banned me for saying I won't suck cock if you let me stay on RAW after telling them I am headset from COB.

Now he is allowing sayings like that is a disgrace to himself and to the decent people that might be  still on RAW  :ponce:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 