MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 450







Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:47:47 AM »
Ha ha, think Rik is fishing for a bite. Unless he is so self unaware that he doesn't recognise it was him and his mates who made COB a racist cesspit. Ricky lad was a proud of his racist contributions on bruces thread. Anyway in answer to your question i yhink he is getting Wee_Willie mixed up with Minge

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 16 873





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 AM »



RIK'S A JEKYLL AND HYDE CHARACTER. HE'S A VERY NASTY PERSON AND YET THE OLD PEOPLE THINK HE'S NICE AND CHARMING.KEEP AN EYE ON YER PARENTS !!!

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 16 873





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:52:50 AM »
KEN ALWAYS SEEMS TO TAKE ME SERIOUSLY. I HAVE A LOT OF BAD THINGS SAID ABOUT ME TOO BUT I JUST ACCEPT IT !!!

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 16 873





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:58:48 AM »



LET'S LOOK AT IT THIS WAY. RED REBEL WHO IS ONE OF THEM AND WE'RE NARROWING IT DOWN NOW, SAID I SHOULD HANG MYSELF IN THE GARAGE.NOW THAT'S QUITE A SERIOUS THING TO SAY ISN'T IT ???

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 16 873





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:09:19 PM »



ANYWAY, HAVE WE FOUND OUT WHICH ONE OF THEM IS RED REBEL YET ??? AND HE CALLED ME A SPASTIC AND MENTAL. PERHAPS THEY SHOULD TAKE A LOOK AT THEMSELVES ???

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 16 873





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 12:40:00 PM »
WHEN YOU LOOK AT IT THEY'RE JUST TRYING TO BLOW THINGS UP SO THEY GET THIS BOARD SHUT DOWN AND THEY GET MORE CUSTOM.

Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 16 873





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:02:57 PM »
MINGE IS STAUNCH RAW YET HE POSTS ON HERE AFTER SLAGGING US OFF !!!

El Capitan

Posts: 45 435





Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:11:34 PM »



https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1210.0









Starts with him declaring  ANY TALK OF COB OR ITS MEMBERS IS NOW OFFICIALLY BANNED. FMTTM TALK IS BANNED EXCEPT FOR NICHOLLS AND SMALLTOWN. THEM 2 DESERVE EVERYTHING THROWN AT THEM.











Classic Kenny thread this

https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1210.0

Starts with him declaring  ANY TALK OF COB OR ITS MEMBERS IS NOW OFFICIALLY BANNED. FMTTM TALK IS BANNED EXCEPT FOR NICHOLLS AND SMALLTOWN. THEM 2 DESERVE EVERYTHING THROWN AT THEM.

Thread ends with him ranting to himself about FMTTM and COB