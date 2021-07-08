Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 08, 2021, 07:19:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?  (Read 316 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 430


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:22:35 AM »
Hes found his home on Red Raw hasnt he?  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 450



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:47:47 AM »
Ha ha, think Rik is fishing for a bite. Unless he is so self unaware that he doesn't recognise it was him and his mates who made COB a racist cesspit. Ricky lad was a proud of his racist contributions on bruces thread. Anyway in answer to your question i yhink he is getting Wee_Willie  mixed up with Minge
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 430


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:05:32 AM »
Rick?? Racist?? I think you must be getting confused 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 764



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:38:14 AM »
Rik was clearly winding you up and it worked.

Never have or will use such language to describe friends and colleagues.

I take it Lisa is still in the wank bank given all your spare time
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 430


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:44:51 AM »
Dont shoot the messenger 




When the KenDog tells you to jump, do you ask how high?  mcl mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 856


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:15:26 AM »
RIK'S A JEKYLL AND HYDE CHARACTER. HE'S A VERY NASTY PERSON AND YET THE OLD PEOPLE THINK HE'S NICE AND CHARMING.

KEEP AN EYE ON YER PARENTS !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 430


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:36:17 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:15:26 AM
RIK'S A JEKYLL AND HYDE CHARACTER. HE'S A VERY NASTY PERSON AND YET THE OLD PEOPLE THINK HE'S NICE AND CHARMING.

KEEP AN EYE ON YER PARENTS !!!   

 monkey




Uh oh youve triggered the KenDog with that one Hes going to give Rik ALL THE DETAILS he has on you 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 541


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:41:22 AM »
A LOVE A LITTLE INTERNET WAR.......WILL IT REACH THE LEVELS OF THE BERNIE/TOWERSY SCUFFLE!!

THAT WAS TOP VIEWING....WILL TOWERSY  BE ENTERING THE ARENA ....

GLADIATORS READY....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 430


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:46:10 AM »
It had better fucking liven up sharpish, the cricket starts at one  :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 541


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:46:29 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:22:35 AM
Hes found his home on Red Raw hasnt he?  :pd:





FFS WHAT A BITCH FEST RAW IS TURNING OUT TO BE....

I THOUGHT IT WAS MADE BY THE LADS FOR THE LADS.....

THE GO ON LIKE SPLITARSES.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 541


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:49:12 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:15:26 AM
RIK'S A JEKYLL AND HYDE CHARACTER. HE'S A VERY NASTY PERSON AND YET THE OLD PEOPLE THINK HE'S NICE AND CHARMING.

KEEP AN EYE ON YER PARENTS !!!   


monkey


YOU HAVE GOT A DECENT SHOT ON YOU TM........TAKE A BOW LAD!!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 856


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:52:50 AM »
KEN ALWAYS SEEMS TO TAKE ME SERIOUSLY. I HAVE A LOT OF BAD THINGS SAID ABOUT ME TOO BUT I JUST ACCEPT IT !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 541


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:55:04 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:52:50 AM
KEN ALWAYS SEEMS TO TAKE ME SERIOUSLY. I HAVE A LOT OF BAD THINGS SAID ABOUT ME TOO BUT I JUST ACCEPT IT !!!   

IGNORE HIM.....HES A KNOBJOCKEY WITHOUT A SENSE OF HUMOUR....

YOU CANT HAVE A POP AT HIS FLOCK......IT UPSETS HIM...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 541


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:56:37 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:52:50 AM
KEN ALWAYS SEEMS TO TAKE ME SERIOUSLY. I HAVE A LOT OF BAD THINGS SAID ABOUT ME TOO BUT I JUST ACCEPT IT !!!   

GET THAT SINGING VIDEO OUT THAT I ACCIDENTALLY DELETED LAST NIGHT....

THAT WILL CHEER THE CUNT UP....monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 856


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:58:48 AM »
LET'S LOOK AT IT THIS WAY. RED REBEL WHO IS ONE OF THEM AND WE'RE NARROWING IT DOWN NOW, SAID I SHOULD HANG MYSELF IN THE GARAGE.

NOW THAT'S QUITE A SERIOUS THING TO SAY ISN'T IT ???  
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 541


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:59:38 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:46:10 AM
It had better fucking liven up sharpish, the cricket starts at one  :beer:


IF he lernt anything from that bernie battle..... then towersy will be better off sticking to eating the popcorn this time....it doesn't need another kicking all over the internet so soon...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 856


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:06:06 PM »
SORRY HE SAID I SHOULD GAS MYSELF. VERY IRRESPONSIBLE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 541


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:06:30 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:22:35 AM
Hes found his home on Red Raw hasnt he?  :pd:





ITS A FALSE STAEMENT ANYWAY....WEE WILLIE IS NOT tHE WORSE.....

THAT CROWN SITS ON CROCkETS HEAD..... NOW HE DIDNT GIVE A FUCK.....monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 430


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:06:41 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:58:48 AM
LET'S LOOK AT IT THIS WAY. RED REBEL WHO IS ONE OF THEM AND WE'RE NARROWING IT DOWN NOW, SAID I SHOULD HANG MYSELF IN THE GARAGE.

NOW THAT'S QUITE A SERIOUS THING TO SAY ISN'T IT ???  


Disgusting thing for them to say.



Im ashamed for my football club to be in any way associated with such a crass message board.





 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 856


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:09:19 PM »
AND HE CALLED ME A SPASTIC AND MENTAL. PERHAPS THEY SHOULD TAKE A LOOK AT THEMSELVES ???   

ANYWAY, HAVE WE FOUND OUT WHICH ONE OF THEM IS RED REBEL YET ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 541


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:23:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:06:41 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:58:48 AM
LET'S LOOK AT IT THIS WAY. RED REBEL WHO IS ONE OF THEM AND WE'RE NARROWING IT DOWN NOW, SAID I SHOULD HANG MYSELF IN THE GARAGE.

NOW THAT'S QUITE A SERIOUS THING TO SAY ISN'T IT ???  


Disgusting thing for them to say.



Im ashamed for my football club to be in any way associated with such a crass message board.





 


I WILL SECOND THAT LIKE.....THE IS some NASTY BASTARDS ON THERE...:like:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 430


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:27:10 PM »
The Coulby Raider is giving it the big un now 



DO YOU WANT SOME COULBS?? 


Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 541


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:28:00 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:09:19 PM
AND HE CALLED ME A SPASTIC AND MENTAL. PERHAPS THEY SHOULD TAKE A LOOK AT THEMSELVES ???   

ANYWAY, HAVE WE FOUND OUT WHICH ONE OF THEM IS RED REBEL YET ???

IT'S A HARD ONE TO SOLVE......UNTIL THEN THEY ALL COME UNDER THE BANNER OF SUSPICION..


EVEN CREEPY KEN!! klins
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 856


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:40:00 PM »
WHEN YOU LOOK AT IT THEY'RE JUST TRYING TO BLOW THINGS UP SO THEY GET THIS BOARD SHUT DOWN AND THEY GET MORE CUSTOM.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 541


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:57:58 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:40:00 PM
WHEN YOU LOOK AT IT THEY'RE JUST TRYING TO BLOW THINGS UP SO THEY GET THIS BOARD SHUT DOWN AND THEY GET MORE CUSTOM.


they've probably got what they have got now....it won't grow any further...its too clicky.......i made 3 accounts for safety measures and the cunt banned my first account within 2 days ....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 430


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:59:58 PM »
I think theyre on a mission to eventually have more posters than admins  :ponce:





Its a bit of a backslapping right wing echo chamber at the moment  :ukfist:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 855



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:24:41 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:57:58 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:40:00 PM
WHEN YOU LOOK AT IT THEY'RE JUST TRYING TO BLOW THINGS UP SO THEY GET THIS BOARD SHUT DOWN AND THEY GET MORE CUSTOM.


they've probably got what they have got now....it won't grow any further...its too clicky.......i made 3 accounts for safety measures and the cunt banned my first account within 2 days ....


An insider told me he had an involuntary emission when he banned me.
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 564


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:35:42 PM »
Once crocket went Lids and Rik where the 2 worst racists on here. It must be killing Lids trying to tow the line as a moderator on there.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 856


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:57:12 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 