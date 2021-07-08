Welcome,
July 08, 2021, 11:13:35 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
Author
Topic: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 423
Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
«
on:
Today
at 09:22:35 AM »
Hes found his home on Red Raw hasnt he?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 450
Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:47:47 AM »
Ha ha, think Rik is fishing for a bite. Unless he is so self unaware that he doesn't recognise it was him and his mates who made COB a racist cesspit. Ricky lad was a proud of his racist contributions on bruces thread. Anyway in answer to your question i yhink he is getting Wee_Willie mixed up with Minge
El Capitan
Posts: 45 423
Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:05:32 AM »
Rick?? Racist?? I think you must be getting confused
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 764
Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:38:14 AM »
Rik was clearly winding you up and it worked.
Never have or will use such language to describe friends and colleagues.
I take it Lisa is still in the wank bank given all your spare time
El Capitan
Posts: 45 423
Re: Is Wee Willie the worst open racist any Boro forum has come across?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:44:51 AM »
Dont shoot the messenger
When the KenDog tells you to jump, do you ask how high?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
