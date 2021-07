Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 865





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 865JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT SAW HIM WHO LIVES IN STOCKTON PARISH CHURCH GROUNDS YESTERDAY !!! « on: Yesterday at 12:15:05 AM »



WAS SOBER WHEN HE WAS SHOWING ME ROUND HIS HOME, THE CHURCH GROUNDS, THE OTHER WEEK THERE.



THEN HE TRIED TO SWEET TALK ME INTO BUYING HIM SOMETHING FROM SUBWAY !!!



I WONDER WHERE THE POSTMAN LEAVES HIS MAIL ??? HE WAS HEADING TOWARDS THE MARKET WITH A CAN OF LAGER. STAGGERING ALL OVER HE WAS.WAS SOBER WHEN HE WAS SHOWING ME ROUND HIS HOME, THE CHURCH GROUNDS, THE OTHER WEEK THERE.THEN HE TRIED TO SWEET TALK ME INTO BUYING HIM SOMETHING FROM SUBWAY !!!I WONDER WHERE THE POSTMAN LEAVES HIS MAIL ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats