July 11, 2021, 10:33:00 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
Author
Topic: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 901
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 901
WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
«
on:
July 07, 2021, 08:38:35 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 901
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 901
Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
«
Reply #1 on:
July 07, 2021, 08:39:53 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 602
Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
«
Reply #2 on:
July 07, 2021, 08:43:29 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 07, 2021, 08:39:53 PM
IT WAS AN OG' BUT STARLING WAS READY TO KNOCK IT IN....SO HE CAN AVE IT....
IF IT KEEPS TOWERS HAPPY....
it's going to be a nervy game.....CMON ENGLAND
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 602
Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
«
Reply #3 on:
July 07, 2021, 09:01:20 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 07, 2021, 08:38:35 PM
GREALISH 2 COME ON AND CLINCH THE WIN.....
BE STRONG TM...DONT BE LIKE RAW OR FLY ME.... THIS THE is 'BOYS' BOARD...
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 602
Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
«
Reply #4 on:
July 07, 2021, 09:08:00 PM
fucking Danes trying to milk it with the sympathy vote here.....
WE ARE ENGLAND FUCK em...fuck em slabhead more of the same
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 602
Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
«
Reply #5 on:
July 07, 2021, 09:12:23 PM
NEARLY FROM SLABHEAD....HE IS LIKE AYALA ALWAYS WORTH A DAFTY £££S ON A SET PIECE
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 901
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 901
Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
«
Reply #6 on:
July 07, 2021, 10:37:31 PM
WE'VE KNOCKED THEM OUT !!! 🥊
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 901
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 901
Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 09:35:09 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 602
Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
Today at 09:48:00 PM
The eyeties are playing the diving and cheating game now...u can can tell the cunts ran
when www2 was on....the dirty bastards... GSTQ.....FTP...True colours never run!!
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
