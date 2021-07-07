Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 11, 2021, 10:33:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊  (Read 180 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 901


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: July 07, 2021, 08:38:35 PM »
 souey
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 901


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 07, 2021, 08:39:53 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 602


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 07, 2021, 08:43:29 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 07, 2021, 08:39:53 PM


IT WAS AN OG' BUT STARLING WAS READY TO KNOCK IT IN....SO HE CAN AVE IT....

IF IT KEEPS TOWERS HAPPY....monkey


it's going to be a nervy game.....CMON ENGLAND
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 602


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 07, 2021, 09:01:20 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 07, 2021, 08:38:35 PM
souey

GREALISH 2 COME ON AND CLINCH THE WIN.....

BE STRONG TM...DONT BE LIKE RAW OR FLY ME.... THIS THE is 'BOYS' BOARD...monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 602


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 07, 2021, 09:08:00 PM »
fucking Danes trying to milk it with the sympathy vote here.....:wanker:


WE ARE ENGLAND FUCK em...fuck em slabhead more of the same
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 602


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 07, 2021, 09:12:23 PM »
NEARLY FROM SLABHEAD....HE IS LIKE AYALA ALWAYS WORTH A DAFTY £££S ON A SET PIECE
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 901


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: July 07, 2021, 10:37:31 PM »
WE'VE KNOCKED THEM OUT !!!  🥊       mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 901


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:35:09 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 602


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:48:00 PM »
The eyeties are playing the diving and cheating game now...u can can tell the cunts ran

when www2 was on....the dirty bastards... GSTQ.....FTP...True colours never run!!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 