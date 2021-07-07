Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 901





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 901JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊 « on: July 07, 2021, 08:38:35 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 901





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 901JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊 « Reply #1 on: July 07, 2021, 08:39:53 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 1 602





Posts: 1 602 Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊 « Reply #4 on: July 07, 2021, 09:08:00 PM »





WE ARE ENGLAND FUCK em...fuck em slabhead more of the same fucking Danes trying to milk it with the sympathy vote here.....WE ARE ENGLAND FUCK em...fuck em slabhead more of the same Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 901





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 901JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊 « Reply #6 on: July 07, 2021, 10:37:31 PM » WE'VE KNOCKED THEM OUT !!! 🥊 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 901





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 901JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WE`RE ON THE ROPES !!! 🥊🥊 « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:35:09 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats