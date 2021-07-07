Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 07, 2021, 04:37:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Djokovic is playing someone called.....  (Read 32 times)
Pigeon droppings
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 228


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:06:17 PM »
Fucsovics....

Am I right in thinking his surname is pronounced "fuh-soo-vich"? 

UTE
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 