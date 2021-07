headset

Online



Posts: 1 499





Posts: 1 499 Re: WHO IS THE ALTER EGO OF THE DISTURBED RED REBEL ??? « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:21:10 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:44:14 PM



OUT OF THE SHORTLIST OF SUSPECTS WE KNOW FOR CERTAIN THAT TOWERSY, NECKY AND MINGE HAVE FREQUENTED THE BOARD TODAY !!!

WE'LL HAVE TO DO A SCOOBY DOO HERE !!!OUT OF THE SHORTLIST OF SUSPECTS WE KNOW FOR CERTAIN THAT TOWERSY, NECKY AND MINGE HAVE FREQUENTED THE BOARD TODAY !!!



U NEED TO FISH THEM OUT tm.........





YOU NEED SOME MORE MATERIAL FROM RAW..... THATS BRINGS THEM IN....





tonight could be the night fore that.......towersy's always got a footie quote in him.... U NEED TO FISH THEM OUT tm.........YOU NEED SOME MORE MATERIAL FROM RAW..... THATS BRINGS THEM IN....tonight could be the night fore that.......towersy's always got a footie quote in him.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!