Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 06, 2021, 10:19:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: I KNOW WHAT I`LL DO, I`LL GO IN THE GARAGE !!!  (Read 181 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 830


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:39:46 PM »
 :mido:                                                                           oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Red Rebel
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 87


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:08:51 PM »
adn wayl yor in tehre put a oaz payp on teh car exorst adn fuckign gas yorsefl yuo fuckign spatsic mentel cutn
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 562


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:44:17 PM »
Quote from: Red Rebel on Today at 05:08:51 PM
adn wayl yor in tehre put a oaz payp on teh car exorst adn fuckign gas yorsefl yuo fuckign spatsic mentel cutn

 mick mick
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 414


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:34:01 PM »
Thats not very nice Rick 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 830


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:36:48 PM »
AND OLDER VULNERABLE PEOPLE PUT THEIR TRUST IN HIM !!!    mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Archie Stevens
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 304


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:20:24 PM »
HIS TIME WOULD BE BETTER SPENT PRACTICING HIS BANDBOX TURN.

#westcoastconnections
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 830


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:42:13 PM »
CAN YOU EXPABD ON THAT ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Archie Stevens
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 304


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:46:09 PM »
SPREAD LOVE NOT VITRIOL.

BUT...IS IT TRUE THAT THOSE UNDER 4'2 CAN'T REACH THE BONUS BALL SHEET IN THE ENTRANCE TO THE BRUNNIES?
IT'S A BIT SIZEIST AND THOSE ANGRY LITTLE UMPA LUMPAS LOVE A DOWNMARKET PUNT.

THEY NEED TO ADDRESS THIS.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 830


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:56:32 PM »
NOW I SEE IT ALL !!!    jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 