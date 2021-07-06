Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 06, 2021, 03:07:24 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Come on Italy????????
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Come on Italy???????? (Read 45 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 227
Come on Italy????????
«
on:
Today
at 01:21:20 PM »
........or come on Spain??????
I think I'd prefer to beat Italy in the final!
Thoughts?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...