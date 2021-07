Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 822





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 822JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT FALSE HOPE IN THE CHIPPY !!! « on: Today at 09:20:03 AM »



LOOK AT READING LAST YEAR. OFF TO A FLYER WITH FANS DREAMING OF PROMOTION ONLY FOR IT TO FIZZLE OUT.



PERHAPS IT'S BEST TO GET OFF TO AN OK START, BE THEREABOUTS AND THEN COME WITH A LATE SURGE.



NOT BURNING YERSELF OUT HALFWAY THROUGH THE SEASON !!!



JUST A THOUGHT !!! CAN YOU GET OFF TO TOO GOOD A START AND PERHAPS PUT YOURSELF UNDER PRESSURE ??? BE THERE TO BE SHOT AT, THE TEAM TO BEAT !!!LOOK AT READING LAST YEAR. OFF TO A FLYER WITH FANS DREAMING OF PROMOTION ONLY FOR IT TO FIZZLE OUT.PERHAPS IT'S BEST TO GET OFF TO AN OK START, BE THEREABOUTS AND THEN COME WITH A LATE SURGE.NOT BURNING YERSELF OUT HALFWAY THROUGH THE SEASON !!!JUST A THOUGHT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats