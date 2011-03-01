Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: James Anderson  (Read 69 times)
PoliteDwarf
« on: Today at 03:33:29 PM »
Seven wickets for eleven runs so far today. mick
CoB scum
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:51:09 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 03:33:29 PM
Seven wickets for eleven runs so far today. mick

If the weather where he's at is the same as it is here, then he is just the lad. He's a bit naughty when it's 1,000 degrees and playing on concrete, but on days like today...
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:59:00 PM »
Have they brought back uncovered pitches 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:13:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:59:00 PM
Have they brought back uncovered pitches 

Shut up.
