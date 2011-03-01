Welcome,
James Anderson
Author
Topic: James Anderson
PoliteDwarf
James Anderson
Seven wickets for eleven runs so far today.
CoB scum
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: James Anderson
If the weather where he's at is the same as it is here, then he is just the lad. He's a bit naughty when it's 1,000 degrees and playing on concrete, but on days like today...
El Capitan
Re: James Anderson
Have they brought back uncovered pitches
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: James Anderson
Shut up.
