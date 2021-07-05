Welcome,
July 08, 2021, 12:38:30 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Afghanistan
Author
Topic: Afghanistan (Read 415 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 854
Afghanistan
«
on:
July 05, 2021, 01:34:52 PM
Jesus on a bike. What a hellish country. As we pull out after a hugely successful campaign
looks like the Taliban will be back in a trice. What a waste of lives and crushing injuries, physical and mental.
Protecting our interests please, fuck right off.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 381
Crabamity
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #1 on:
July 05, 2021, 01:36:00 PM
Arse licking America and look where it gets us.
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 488
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #2 on:
July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 308
Infant Herpes
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #3 on:
July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup
Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?
What were his other fuckups?
Logged
I know where you live
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 420
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #4 on:
July 06, 2021, 08:17:17 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup
Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?
What were his other fuckups?
Have you SEEN his hair these days?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 381
Crabamity
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #5 on:
July 06, 2021, 09:54:21 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup
Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?
What were his other fuckups?
Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.
Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 427
Not big and not clever
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #6 on:
July 06, 2021, 10:30:06 AM
The fuel strike wasn't much fun.
Logged
CoB scum
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 488
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #7 on:
July 06, 2021, 11:32:18 AM
Quote from: calamity on July 06, 2021, 09:54:21 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup
Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?
What were his other fuckups?
Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.
Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else.
^^^^this
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 808
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #8 on:
July 06, 2021, 12:14:30 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on July 06, 2021, 11:32:18 AM
Quote from: calamity on July 06, 2021, 09:54:21 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup
Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?
What were his other fuckups?
Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.
Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else.
^^^^this
Add in encouraging the expansion of faith schools which add hugely to division some towns and cities, incorporating the ECHR into british law with no thought to the consequences.
Some record
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 488
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #9 on:
July 06, 2021, 07:26:19 PM
Then he fucked off and left it to Gordon Brown to take the shite when he saw the banking crisis looming
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 488
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #10 on:
July 06, 2021, 07:27:57 PM
And now reappears to pontificate on Brexit and Vaccine passports
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 854
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #11 on:
July 06, 2021, 09:00:59 PM
Vaccine passports, you say?
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 381
Crabamity
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #12 on:
July 06, 2021, 10:39:08 PM
Boris will go the same way as him; walk on water one minute and up to their foreheads in shite the next
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 093
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:04:50 AM »
Step in China,let's see how this pans out.....I shit you all not,be fun for as long as it lasts.......
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 093
Re: Afghanistan
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:08:23 AM »
Afgan I'm on about,not Boris' nappa.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
