July 08, 2021, 12:38:30 AM
Author Topic: Afghanistan  (Read 415 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: July 05, 2021, 01:34:52 PM »
Jesus on a bike. What a hellish country. As we pull out after a hugely successful campaign  rava looks like the Taliban will be back in a trice. What a waste of lives and crushing injuries, physical and mental.

Protecting our interests please, fuck right off.
Logged
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: July 05, 2021, 01:36:00 PM »
Arse licking America and look where it gets us.
Logged
Snoozy
« Reply #2 on: July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM »
Another Blair fuckup
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #3 on: July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup

Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?

What were his other fuckups?
Logged
I know where you live
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: July 06, 2021, 08:17:17 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup

Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?

What were his other fuckups?



Have you SEEN his hair these days?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #5 on: July 06, 2021, 09:54:21 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup

Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?

What were his other fuckups?

Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.

Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #6 on: July 06, 2021, 10:30:06 AM »
The fuel strike wasn't much fun.
Logged
CoB scum
Snoozy
« Reply #7 on: July 06, 2021, 11:32:18 AM »
Quote from: calamity on July 06, 2021, 09:54:21 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup

Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?

What were his other fuckups?

Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.

Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else.

^^^^this  :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: July 06, 2021, 12:14:30 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on July 06, 2021, 11:32:18 AM
Quote from: calamity on July 06, 2021, 09:54:21 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Another Blair fuckup

Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?

What were his other fuckups?

Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.

Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else.

^^^^this  :like:



Add in encouraging the expansion of faith schools which add hugely to division some towns and cities, incorporating the ECHR into british law with no thought to the consequences.

Some record  klins
Logged
Snoozy
« Reply #9 on: July 06, 2021, 07:26:19 PM »
Then he fucked off and left it to Gordon Brown to take the shite when he saw the banking crisis looming :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Snoozy
« Reply #10 on: July 06, 2021, 07:27:57 PM »
And now reappears to pontificate on Brexit and Vaccine passports 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: July 06, 2021, 09:00:59 PM »
Vaccine passports, you say?  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
Logged
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #12 on: July 06, 2021, 10:39:08 PM »
Boris will go the same way as him; walk on water one minute and up to their foreheads in shite the next
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:04:50 AM »
Step in China,let's see how this pans out.....I shit you all not,be fun for as long as it lasts.......
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:08:23 AM »
Afgan I'm on about,not Boris' nappa.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
