Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Afghanistan « on: July 05, 2021, 01:34:52 PM » looks like the Taliban will be back in a trice. What a waste of lives and crushing injuries, physical and mental.



Protecting our interests please, fuck right off. Jesus on a bike. What a hellish country. As we pull out after a hugely successful campaignlooks like the Taliban will be back in a trice. What a waste of lives and crushing injuries, physical and mental.Protecting our interests please, fuck right off.

calamity

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #1 on: July 05, 2021, 01:36:00 PM » Arse licking America and look where it gets us.

Snoozy

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #2 on: July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM » Another Blair fuckup

calamity

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #5 on: July 06, 2021, 09:54:21 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on July 05, 2021, 11:53:39 PM Quote from: Snoozy on July 05, 2021, 11:41:55 PM Another Blair fuckup

Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?

What were his other fuckups?



Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?



What were his other fuckups?

Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?What were his other fuckups?

Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.



Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.

Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else.

PoliteDwarf

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #6 on: July 06, 2021, 10:30:06 AM » The fuel strike wasn't much fun.

Snoozy

Snoozy

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #9 on: July 06, 2021, 07:26:19 PM » Then he fucked off and left it to Gordon Brown to take the shite when he saw the banking crisis looming

Snoozy

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #10 on: July 06, 2021, 07:27:57 PM » And now reappears to pontificate on Brexit and Vaccine passports

calamity

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #12 on: July 06, 2021, 10:39:08 PM » Boris will go the same way as him; walk on water one minute and up to their foreheads in shite the next

Bob_Ender

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:04:50 AM » Step in China,let's see how this pans out.....I shit you all not,be fun for as long as it lasts.......



Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."