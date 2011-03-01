Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Afghanistan « on: Yesterday at 01:34:52 PM » looks like the Taliban will be back in a trice. What a waste of lives and crushing injuries, physical and mental.



Protecting our interests please, fuck right off. Jesus on a bike. What a hellish country. As we pull out after a hugely successful campaign

calamity

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:36:00 PM » Arse licking America and look where it gets us.

Logged

Snoozy

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:41:55 PM » Another Blair fuckup

calamity

Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.



Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else. Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else. Logged

PoliteDwarf

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:30:06 AM » The fuel strike wasn't much fun.

Snoozy

Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.



Re: Afghanistan « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:32:18 AM »

Itchy_ring

Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.



Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else.

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:14:30 PM » Add in encouraging the expansion of faith schools which add hugely to division some towns and cities, incorporating the ECHR into british law with no thought to the consequences.

Some record



Some record Add in encouraging the expansion of faith schools which add hugely to division some towns and cities, incorporating the ECHR into british law with no thought to the consequences.Some record Logged

Snoozy

Re: Afghanistan « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:26:19 PM » Then he fucked off and left it to Gordon Brown to take the shite when he saw the banking crisis looming