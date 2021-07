Snoozy

Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:41:55 PM Another Blair fuckup



Agreed; Afghanistan and Iraq were poor decisions?



Iraq especially was enough, Afghanistan merely added seasoning to the shit sandwich.



Other fuckups contain, but are not limited to the following; Scottish devolution, poor immigration policy (which he is now massively hypocritical over), appalling education record (including wrecking the university system chasing targets instead of quality, plus the introduction of fees), he reneged on the promised EU referendum further reducing trust in the Labour party after Iraq, continued and indeed massively increased the use of PFI (Not in itself a problem, but it was extremely badly managed). Ultimately though he is known/thought of as a liar, who did more to damage trust in politicians than pretty much anybody else.

