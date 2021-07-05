PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 445





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 445Not big and not clever Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps « Reply #1 on: July 05, 2021, 02:34:08 PM » It's worth it though just for access to the cheese pasties. Logged CoB scum

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 809





Posts: 2 809 Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps « Reply #4 on: July 05, 2021, 03:45:27 PM » We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country, very shortsighted by Gibbo Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 984





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 984JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps « Reply #9 on: July 05, 2021, 07:36:04 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 313



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 313Infant Herpes Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps « Reply #11 on: July 05, 2021, 08:48:04 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on July 05, 2021, 03:45:27 PM We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country, very shortsighted by Gibbo



Gate price is a lot like making love to a beautiful woman. It's all about finding the sweet spot. Gibbo clearly thinks that getting say 18k in at an average of £25 gets Boro more income than dropping the average price to £15. Because only an extra three or four thousand will turn up. Even if they do spend extra money on pies. Although whether we should trust the financial acumen of a bloke who spent north of £20 million on Britt Assombanolongaadrainontheboro is open to debate. Gate price is a lot like making love to a beautiful woman. It's all about finding the sweet spot. Gibbo clearly thinks that getting say 18k in at an average of £25 gets Boro more income than dropping the average price to £15. Because only an extra three or four thousand will turn up. Even if they do spend extra money on pies. Although whether we should trust the financial acumen of a bloke who spent north of £20 million on Britt Assombanolongaadrainontheboro is open to debate. « Last Edit: July 05, 2021, 08:58:35 PM by Ollyboro » Logged I know where you live

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 984





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 984JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps « Reply #12 on: July 06, 2021, 12:15:17 AM » https://youtu.be/x3SxEOvAOEg Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 385



Crabamity





Posts: 8 385Crabamity Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps « Reply #13 on: July 06, 2021, 09:26:13 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 05, 2021, 03:00:42 PM £18.26 per match isn't too bad in my opinion.



It doesn't sound much in isolation but it is obviously one of the factors why our crowds are dwindling. Walk up prices are a bigger disgrace too.



There is clearly a big problem at the club too if other clubs can survive without big crowds, on cheaper ticket prices and without the enormous debts. Someone, somewhere within MFC has financial incontinence. It doesn't sound much in isolation but it is obviously one of the factors why our crowds are dwindling. Walk up prices are a bigger disgrace too.There is clearly a big problem at the club too if other clubs can survive without big crowds, on cheaper ticket prices and without the enormous debts. Someone, somewhere within MFC has financial incontinence. Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 108





Posts: 1 108 Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:02:30 PM » Ermmmm,if he's not, can I have bash,ya mental trannies n'that gay Lord type a twats.....just poking me nose in....as ya do....



🤔🤗xxxx Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 302





Mountain KingPosts: 4 302 Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps « Reply #24 on: Today at 11:51:09 AM » I recall the Holgate going from £4 to £6 and the crowds dropped quite a bit.





Think it was 91/92 season and took a few months for the crowds to sneak above 20k again.







Logged Tory Cunt