Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2021, 10:56:51 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps  (Read 681 times)
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 383

Crabamity


View Profile
« on: July 05, 2021, 01:34:36 PM »
We get the club we deserve   :steptoe:

https://www.football365.com/news/championship-st-prices-ranked-from-cheapest-to-most-expensive
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 445


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 05, 2021, 02:34:08 PM »
It's worth it though just for access to the cheese pasties.
Logged
CoB scum
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 564


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 05, 2021, 02:35:00 PM »
Good old Gibbo man of the people.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 876



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 05, 2021, 03:00:42 PM »
£18.26 per match isn't too bad in my opinion.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 809


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 05, 2021, 03:45:27 PM »
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country,  very shortsighted by Gibbo
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 876



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 05, 2021, 03:47:00 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on July 05, 2021, 03:45:27 PM
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country,  very shortsighted by Gibbo

Most of the brass in the NE is 'earned' by members on Raw
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 433



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: July 05, 2021, 05:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 05, 2021, 03:47:00 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on July 05, 2021, 03:45:27 PM
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country,  very shortsighted by Gibbo

Most of the brass in the NE is 'earned' by members on Raw

True enough but why is it relevant?

 
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 251

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: July 05, 2021, 07:01:44 PM »
The prices quoted in the link for us were 'early bird' prices. In reality the cheapest season ticket to watch such legends of the game as Sammy Ameobi & Lee Peltier is actually £460.

                                      :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 639

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: July 05, 2021, 07:18:33 PM »
Whats the gate price ?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 984


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: July 05, 2021, 07:36:04 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 639

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: July 05, 2021, 08:41:18 PM »
Prick
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 313

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: July 05, 2021, 08:48:04 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on July 05, 2021, 03:45:27 PM
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country,  very shortsighted by Gibbo

Gate price is a lot like making love to a beautiful woman. It's all about finding the sweet spot. Gibbo clearly thinks that getting say 18k in at an average of £25 gets Boro more income than dropping the average price to £15. Because only an extra three or four thousand will turn up. Even if they do spend extra money on pies. Although whether we should trust the financial acumen of a bloke who spent north of £20 million on Britt Assombanolongaadrainontheboro is open to debate.
« Last Edit: July 05, 2021, 08:58:35 PM by Ollyboro » Logged
I know where you live
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 984


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: July 06, 2021, 12:15:17 AM »
  https://youtu.be/x3SxEOvAOEg   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 383

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: July 06, 2021, 09:26:13 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 05, 2021, 03:00:42 PM
£18.26 per match isn't too bad in my opinion.

It doesn't sound much in isolation but it is obviously one of the factors why our crowds are dwindling. Walk up prices are a bigger disgrace too. 

There is clearly a big problem at the club too if other clubs can survive without big crowds, on cheaper ticket prices and without the enormous debts. Someone, somewhere within MFC has financial incontinence. 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 700


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: July 06, 2021, 12:55:49 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on July 05, 2021, 08:48:04 PM
Although whether we should trust the financial acumen of a bloke who spent north of £20 million on Britt Assombanolongaadrainontheboro is open to debate.

He would have been well off if he'd had your grasp of finances.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 251

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:41:20 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on July 05, 2021, 07:01:44 PM
The prices quoted in the link for us were 'early bird' prices. In reality the cheapest season ticket to watch such legends of the game as Sammy Ameobi & Lee Peltier is actually £460.

                                      :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

Well I got that spectacularly wrong, didn't I. They're...wait for it... £530!!!

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/hometogether-202122-season-cards-back-on-sale-on-tuesday
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 300


View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:02:39 PM »
£530? Fuck that for a lark.


Pay as I go for me.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 829


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:44:53 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 06:02:39 PM
£530? Fuck that for a lark.


Pay as I go for me.

Fuck off. Reported. I can see you behind my shed too. I've locked the doors.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 300


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:33:52 PM »
Are you trying to queer me up?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 829


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:53:23 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 07:33:52 PM
Are you trying to queer me up?

I can't remember.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 108


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:02:30 PM »
Ermmmm,if he's not, can I have bash,ya mental trannies n'that gay Lord type a twats.....just poking me nose in....as ya do....

🤔🤗xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 679


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:01:57 AM »
IT'S ONLY EXPENSIVE IF YOU CAN'T AFFORD IT!!! monkey
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 060


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:07:43 AM »
Twenty is plenty!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 679


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:28:39 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 09:07:43 AM
Twenty is plenty!

GETS MY VOTE...:like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 