|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ollyboro
|
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country, very shortsighted by Gibbo
Gate price is a lot like making love to a beautiful woman. It's all about finding the sweet spot. Gibbo clearly thinks that getting say 18k in at an average of £25 gets Boro more income than dropping the average price to £15. Because only an extra three or four thousand will turn up. Even if they do spend extra money on pies. Although whether we should trust the financial acumen of a bloke who spent north of £20 million on Britt Assombanolongaadrainontheboro is open to debate.
|
|
|
« Last Edit: July 05, 2021, 08:58:35 PM by Ollyboro »
|
Logged
I know where you live
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|