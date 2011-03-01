Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps  (Read 296 times)
calamity
Crabamity


« on: Yesterday at 01:34:36 PM »
We get the club we deserve   :steptoe:

https://www.football365.com/news/championship-st-prices-ranked-from-cheapest-to-most-expensive
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:34:08 PM »
It's worth it though just for access to the cheese pasties.
CoB scum
LeeTublin
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:35:00 PM »
Good old Gibbo man of the people.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:00:42 PM »
£18.26 per match isn't too bad in my opinion.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:45:27 PM »
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country,  very shortsighted by Gibbo
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:47:00 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:45:27 PM
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country,  very shortsighted by Gibbo

Most of the brass in the NE is 'earned' by members on Raw
John Theone
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:47:00 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:45:27 PM
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country,  very shortsighted by Gibbo

Most of the brass in the NE is 'earned' by members on Raw

True enough but why is it relevant?

 
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:01:44 PM »
The prices quoted in the link for us were 'early bird' prices. In reality the cheapest season ticket to watch such legends of the game as Sammy Ameobi & Lee Peltier is actually £460.

                                      :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:18:33 PM »
Whats the gate price ?
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:36:04 PM »
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:41:18 PM »
Prick
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:45:27 PM
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country,  very shortsighted by Gibbo

Gate price is a lot like making love to a beautiful woman. It's all about finding the sweet spot. Gibbo clearly thinks that getting say 18k in at an average of £25 gets Boro more income than dropping the average price to £15. Because only an extra three or four thousand will turn up. Even if they do spend extra money on pies. Although whether we should trust the financial acumen of a bloke who spent north of £20 million on Britt Assombanolongaadrainontheboro is open to debate.
I know where you live
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:15:17 AM »
  https://youtu.be/x3SxEOvAOEg   
