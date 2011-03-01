We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country, very shortsighted by Gibbo
Gate price is a lot like making love to a beautiful woman. It's all about finding the sweet spot. Gibbo clearly thinks that getting say 18k in at an average of £25 gets Boro more income than dropping the average price to £15. Because only an extra three or four thousand will turn up. Even if they do spend extra money on pies. Although whether we should trust the financial acumen of a bloke who spent north of £20 million on Britt Assombanolonaadrainontheboro is open to debate.