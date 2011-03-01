Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps  (Read 112 times)
calamity
Posts: 8 377

Crabamity


« on: Today at 01:34:36 PM »
We get the club we deserve   :steptoe:

https://www.football365.com/news/championship-st-prices-ranked-from-cheapest-to-most-expensive
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 425


Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:34:08 PM »
It's worth it though just for access to the cheese pasties.
CoB scum
LeeTublin
Posts: 561


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:35:00 PM »
Good old Gibbo man of the people.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 848



« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:00:42 PM »
£18.26 per match isn't too bad in my opinion.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 807


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:45:27 PM »
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country,  very shortsighted by Gibbo
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 848



« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:47:00 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:45:27 PM
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country,  very shortsighted by Gibbo

Most of the brass in the NE is 'earned' by members on Raw
