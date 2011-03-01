Welcome,
July 05, 2021, 05:30:12 PM
Topic: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps
calamity
Posts: 8 377
Crabamity
2nd most expensive in the Chimps
Today
at 01:34:36 PM
We get the club we deserve
https://www.football365.com/news/championship-st-prices-ranked-from-cheapest-to-most-expensive
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 425
Not big and not clever
Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps
Today
at 02:34:08 PM
It's worth it though just for access to the cheese pasties.
CoB scum
LeeTublin
Posts: 561
Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps
Today
at 02:35:00 PM
Good old Gibbo man of the people.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 848
Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps
Today
at 03:00:42 PM
£18.26 per match isn't too bad in my opinion.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 807
Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps
Today
at 03:45:27 PM
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country, very shortsighted by Gibbo
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 848
Re: 2nd most expensive in the Chimps
Today
at 03:47:00 PM
Today
at 03:45:27 PM
We've been pretty expensive for years especially when the average wage in the NE is lower than most parts of the country, very shortsighted by Gibbo
Most of the brass in the NE is 'earned' by members on Raw
