Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 10, 2021, 10:41:20 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Zerozerozero
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Zerozerozero (Read 300 times)
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 104
Zerozerozero
«
on:
July 03, 2021, 11:05:54 PM »
Well,where to begin..started watching it on that dodgy firestick carry on...
First 2 episodes 10/10 then...
Tried watching episode 3.....and the subtitles just fucked off.
Now...considering I'm not going to be going to Italiano/Spanish lessons any time soon....
I'm a bit perplexed...
Noooh, me neither,it's just a word that come into my head.....
And....now it's gone 🐼x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 572
Re: Zerozerozero
«
Reply #1 on:
July 04, 2021, 10:11:41 AM »
You must be nuts to watch anything with subtitles in the first place
it does my napper in....its a no for me....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 104
Re: Zerozerozero
«
Reply #2 on:
July 08, 2021, 12:13:22 AM »
I have to watch with subtitles though,I'm deaf.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 572
Re: Zerozerozero
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:23 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on July 08, 2021, 12:13:22 AM
I have to watch with subtitles though,I'm deaf.
I didn't know that fella.... just recently or born deaf?.. you don't have to say by the way... still a tough deal either way...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 104
Re: Zerozerozero
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:52:12 PM »
WHAT... 😜
Just my twisted warped sense of humour,not really deaf gadge,our kid is though.
The ginger cunt....
Ohh yes....he was blest. 🙃x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...