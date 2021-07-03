Bob_Ender

Posts: 1 104 Zerozerozero « on: July 03, 2021, 11:05:54 PM » Well,where to begin..started watching it on that dodgy firestick carry on...



First 2 episodes 10/10 then...



Tried watching episode 3.....and the subtitles just fucked off.



Now...considering I'm not going to be going to Italiano/Spanish lessons any time soon....



I'm a bit perplexed...



Noooh, me neither,it's just a word that come into my head.....



And....now it's gone 🐼x

Posts: 1 572 Re: Zerozerozero « Reply #1 on: July 04, 2021, 10:11:41 AM » You must be nuts to watch anything with subtitles in the first place

it does my napper in....its a no for me....



I have to watch with subtitles though,I'm deaf.

Posts: 1 572 Re: Zerozerozero « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:06:23 AM » Quote from: Bob_Ender on July 08, 2021, 12:13:22 AM I have to watch with subtitles though,I'm deaf.









Quote from: Bob_Ender on July 08, 2021, 12:13:22 AM I have to watch with subtitles though,I'm deaf.









I didn't know that fella.... just recently or born deaf?.. you don't have to say by the way... still a tough deal either way...