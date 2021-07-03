Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Zerozerozero
July 03, 2021, 11:05:54 PM
Well,where to begin..started watching it on that dodgy firestick carry on...

First 2 episodes 10/10 then...

Tried watching episode 3.....and the subtitles just fucked off.

Now...considering I'm not going to be going to Italiano/Spanish lessons any time soon....

I'm a bit perplexed...

Noooh, me neither,it's just a word that come into my head.....

And....now it's gone       🐼x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
July 04, 2021, 10:11:41 AM
You must be nuts to watch anything with subtitles in the first place
it does my napper in....its a no for me....
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Yesterday at 12:13:22 AM
I have to watch with subtitles though,I'm deaf.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Today at 08:06:23 AM
I have to watch with subtitles though,I'm deaf.


lost

I didn't know that fella.... just recently or born deaf?.. you don't have to say by the way... still a tough deal either way...
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
