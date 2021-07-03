Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 1 088





Posts: 1 088

Zerozerozero « on: Today at 11:05:54 PM » Well,where to begin..started watching it on that dodgy firestick carry on...



First 2 episodes 10/10 then...



Tried watching episode 3.....and the subtitles just fucked off.



Now...considering I'm not going to be going to Italiano/Spanish lessons any time soon....



I'm a bit perplexed...



Noooh, me neither,it's just a word that come into my head.....



And....now it's gone 🐼x