Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 03, 2021, 11:17:41 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Zerozerozero
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Zerozerozero (Read 7 times)
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 088
Zerozerozero
«
on:
Today
at 11:05:54 PM »
Well,where to begin..started watching it on that dodgy firestick carry on...
First 2 episodes 10/10 then...
Tried watching episode 3.....and the subtitles just fucked off.
Now...considering I'm not going to be going to Italiano/Spanish lessons any time soon....
I'm a bit perplexed...
Noooh, me neither,it's just a word that come into my head.....
And....now it's gone 🐼x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...