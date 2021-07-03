Welcome,
July 03, 2021, 09:37:44 PM
1-0 so far
Author
Topic: 1-0 so far
1-0 so far
can only mean one song ....shout going out to all things GOALSCORER..... let it play a bit!!!...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6fLFWMHaGc&ab_channel=hardcoreraver2007
OH YES.....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON!...HARRY KANE -CO KANE
AKA " The Radiator "
Re: 1-0 so far
Could easily be 3 up
Re: 1-0 so far
STEADY ON BEN I ONLY WANT 2-0 WITH MAGUIRE TO BAG ONE FROM A SET-PIECE ...
QUIDS IN IF THAT COMES OFF.... I DON'T WANT TO SEE NO HAMMERING TONIGHT!!!
AKA " The Radiator "
Re: 1-0 so far
I had £25 on
2-0
Re: 1-0 so far
hard luck ....ive still put a dent into my losses with that Mcquire goal..so im cool
AKA " The Radiator "
