July 03, 2021
Author Topic: 1-0 so far
headset on: Today at 08:56:57 PM
can only mean one song ....shout going out to all things GOALSCORER..... let it play a bit!!!...monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6fLFWMHaGc&ab_channel=hardcoreraver2007


OH YES.....I CAN FEEL A RUSH COMING ON!...HARRY KANE -CO KANE
Ben G
Ben G Reply #1 on: Today at 09:01:40 PM
Could easily be 3 up
headset
headset Reply #2 on: Today at 09:04:12 PM
STEADY ON BEN I ONLY WANT 2-0 WITH MAGUIRE TO BAG ONE FROM A SET-PIECE ...

QUIDS IN IF THAT COMES OFF.... I DON'T WANT TO SEE NO HAMMERING TONIGHT!!!
Ben G
Ben G Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:19 PM
I had £25 on
2-0
headset
headset Reply #4 on: Today at 09:29:35 PM
hard luck ....ive still put a dent into my losses with that Mcquire goal..so im cool
