July 03, 2021, 07:54:25 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Kenndo Nagasaki...
Author
Topic: Kenndo Nagasaki... (Read 28 times)
Archie Stevens
Posts: 300
Kenndo Nagasaki...
A true champion jaw breaker and occasional finger smasher.
Wrestling ledge.
Never knew he shacked up with a gadgie though.
BUT..the world don't move to the beat of just one drum eh?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 305
Infant Herpes
Re: Kenndo Nagasaki...
A working class homosexualer in 1970s Britain would have probably wanted to keep quiet about it, so what better way to roll about with a bloke in his pants than be a professional wrestler? Although I suspect that even the most repressed 70s sausager would have drawn the line at snuffling Giant Haystacks' sweaty arse crack.
I know where you live
