CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 899







Posts: 15 899 THUNDER « on: Today at 03:02:32 PM »



PS: Decent floppy knocker effort. Bit small but I'll allow it. 3/5. You great big wanking twat.



PPS: Hiya to all the RED RAW BOYS - please keep the anti FMTTM flag flying!!!



PPPS: RIKKKKKKYYYYY..... way off base - I am only me.



PeePeeS: Coulby I see you are still a dull humourless cunt. Keep it up.





PS: Decent floppy knocker effort. Bit small but I'll allow it. 3/5. You great big wanking twat.PPS: Hiya to all the RED RAW BOYS - please keep the anti FMTTM flag flying!!!PPPS: RIKKKKKKYYYYY..... way off base - I am only me.PeePeeS: Coulby I see you are still a dull humourless cunt. Keep it up. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion