Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 03, 2021, 04:13:28 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Slow day
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Slow day (Read 55 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 106
Slow day
«
on:
Today
at 02:40:17 PM »
Any Official
predictions for tonights game?
2-0 England for me
Fucking day is dragging mind
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 1 468
Re: Slow day
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:54:39 PM »
Im with you on the 2-0... its who gets the first in a 2-0 double for me....
I will look at CH to score anytime and that's my bets for the game....
I agree 8oclock is a shit kick-off time.... 5 pm would have been better ....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 899
Re: Slow day
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:03:31 PM »
3-0 to us.
Fuck 'em.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 106
Re: Slow day
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:05:44 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:03:31 PM
3-0 to us.
Fuck 'em.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...