Author Topic: Slow day  (Read 55 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 02:40:17 PM »
Any Official  mcl predictions for tonights game?
2-0 England for me :homer:
Fucking day is dragging mind :alf:
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:54:39 PM »
Im with you on the 2-0... its who gets the first in a 2-0 double for me....

I will look at CH to score anytime and that's my bets for the game....

I agree 8oclock is a shit kick-off time.... 5 pm would have been better ....
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:03:31 PM »
3-0 to us.

Fuck 'em.

 :ukfist:
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:05:44 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:03:31 PM
3-0 to us.

Fuck 'em.

 :ukfist:

 :pope2:
