July 03, 2021, 07:54:13 PM
Martin Pareyo
Author
Topic: Martin Pareyo (Read 85 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 408
Martin Pareyo
«
on:
Today
at 01:10:57 PM »
Absolutely zero fucking chance we will be spending £5m on some lad from South America.
That is all.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
Posts: 415
Re: Martin Pareyo
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:16:26 PM »
Depends on how much we got for Saville not heard anything about the fee
monkeyman
Posts: 11 709
Re: Martin Pareyo
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:23:53 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:16:26 PM
Depends on how much we got for Saville not heard anything about the fee
FUCK ALL JUST GOT HIM OFF THE WAGE BILL
