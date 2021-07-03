Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 03, 2021, 07:54:06 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
My spy in the England camp tells me
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: My spy in the England camp tells me (Read 217 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 408
My spy in the England camp tells me
«
on:
Today
at 10:34:26 AM »
Sancho is starting tonight
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 106
Re: My spy in the England camp tells me
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:50:38 AM »
Injured
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 799
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: My spy in the England camp tells me
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:28:46 AM »
IS STERLING PLAYING
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 408
Re: My spy in the England camp tells me
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:11:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 11:28:46 AM
IS STERLING PLAYING
STARLING IS STARTING
HAD THE TIP OFF FROM MY SPY IN THE ENGLAND CAMP
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 106
Re: My spy in the England camp tells me
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:23:56 PM »
Mason Mount is in
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 1 471
Re: My spy in the England camp tells me
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:37:40 PM »
The Sancho rumour seems to have some big noise attached to it.....
I will be tempted with either Starling , Kane or Sancho with a 2-0 attached to it....
At the moment its a toss-up between Starling and Kane to score first
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Online
Posts: 1 471
Re: My spy in the England camp tells me
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:51:31 PM »
SOME ITK'S ON HERE !!
PROPER SPY'S IN THE ENGLAND CAMP!!....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...