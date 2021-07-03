Welcome,
July 03, 2021, 02:55:54 AM
Warwick Ewok
Author
Topic: Warwick Ewok (Read 5 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 303
Infant Herpes
Warwick Ewok
«
on:
Today
at 01:51:21 AM »
When I first tuned in to watch the daytime quiz show "Tenable", I naturally assumed it was a show were incontinent people competed with one another to be the last to piss their pants. I was wrong. However, it's still an enjoyable show, made all the better by Warwick's hosting skills. However, it occurred to me that Warwick was always in a win-win situation. Because, no matter how irredeemably an awful a job Warwick could have done; in no way could he ever be considered to be as big a cunt as Noel "I Hear You Knocking" Edmunds.
Having said all that, Warwick's show could definitely be improved upon by the contestants having to hold a piss in, whilst the cunt fires questions at them.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:53:41 AM by Ollyboro
»
Logged
I know where you live
