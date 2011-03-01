Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 03, 2021, 07:26:41 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Top game tonight  (Read 33 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 842



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:01:06 PM »
Im happily watching the other side of the draw shagging one another to death. May as well engrave the  :wc: now

2021 England
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 461


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:27:17 AM »
I fancy us meeting the Italians in the final....

back to their cheating/diving best but hey that's them all over in tournaments... still a good side like
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 