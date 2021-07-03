Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 03, 2021, 06:06:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!  (Read 366 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 799


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:07:11 AM »
EVERY BREAKIN WAVE IN THE 1.20 NEWTON ABBOT.

SPLIT THE TWO FANCIED RUNNERS LAST TIME  WITH THE THREE FINISHING WELL CLEAR.

THERE IS A LOT DEADWOOD IN THE RACE SO AN EACH WAY BET MIGHT BE WORTH A GO.

8-1 IN GENERAL.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 422


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:34:35 AM »
I wish you the very best of luck indeed.
Logged
CoB scum
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 263


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:49:13 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 09:34:35 AM
I wish you the very best of luck indeed.

It's people like you who caused Nazi Germany.
Logged
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 422


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:00:42 AM »
Fingers crossed.
Logged
CoB scum
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 469


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 AM »
I've had a sneaky quid e/w on it......here is hoping for you TM... :like:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 799


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:52:20 PM »
IF IT GETS PLACED I'LL PUT THE PLACE PROFITS ON EUROMILLIONS TONIGHT !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 720


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:29:09 PM »
Nice one TM.

£20 ON THE NOSE AT 13/2
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 422


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:44:50 PM »
Tonight you dine like kings. jc
Logged
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 799


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:02:56 PM »
GLAD IT WON FOR YER TOM AS I FEEL BAD GIVING LOSERS BUT I THOUGHT IT HAD A GOOD CHANCE OF BEING PLACED.

THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN A SMALL PROFIT BUT THE WIN MAKES ALL THE DIFFERENCE !!!

https://streamable.com/a2n53q   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 263


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:32:18 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 03:44:50 PM
Tonight you dine like kings. jc

Are you letting them felch you ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 422


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:54:52 PM »
Stop hijacking TM's nice polite threads with your foul bumdery.
Logged
CoB scum
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 469


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:25:14 AM »
Top tipping TM lad.....:like:

I will be putting my winnings towards my football bet on England tonight!!

My spy in the camp hasn't released the team to me yet .....so I can't say who just

yet I will be backing to score......:ponce:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 263


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:56:24 AM »
Im Mable 15:55 at Leicester!


Big thing being backed heavily
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 469


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:56:24 AM
Im Mable 15:55 at Leicester!


Big thing being backed heavily

I've had a little peak and gone 50p e/w on this one. i do remember you called one on the nose last time so you're in credit with me. I'm not big on the horses like £1 here and there is as big as it gets for me normally
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 408


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:31:59 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:07:11 AM
EVERY BREAKIN WAVE IN THE 1.20 NEWTON ABBOT.

SPLIT THE TWO FANCIED RUNNERS LAST TIME  WITH THE THREE FINISHING WELL CLEAR.

THERE IS A LOT DEADWOOD IN THE RACE SO AN EACH WAY BET MIGHT BE WORTH A GO.

8-1 IN GENERAL.




TOP PUNTING LAD !!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 469


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:59:06 PM »
That's you relegated to the bench, Ben..... TM's the daddy now for tips!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 263


View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:29:24 PM »
There was two that I was told about.

Silks Dream and Im Mable.

Had £25 EW and had a fair bit riding on the latter.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 