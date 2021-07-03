Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 799





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 799JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!! « on: Yesterday at 08:07:11 AM » EVERY BREAKIN WAVE IN THE 1.20 NEWTON ABBOT.



SPLIT THE TWO FANCIED RUNNERS LAST TIME WITH THE THREE FINISHING WELL CLEAR.



THERE IS A LOT DEADWOOD IN THE RACE SO AN EACH WAY BET MIGHT BE WORTH A GO.



8-1 IN GENERAL. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 799





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 799JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:52:20 PM » IF IT GETS PLACED I'LL PUT THE PLACE PROFITS ON EUROMILLIONS TONIGHT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 799





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 799JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:02:56 PM »



THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN A SMALL PROFIT BUT THE WIN MAKES ALL THE DIFFERENCE !!!



https://streamable.com/a2n53q GLAD IT WON FOR YER TOM AS I FEEL BAD GIVING LOSERS BUT I THOUGHT IT HAD A GOOD CHANCE OF BEING PLACED.THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN A SMALL PROFIT BUT THE WIN MAKES ALL THE DIFFERENCE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 1 468





Posts: 1 468 Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:25:14 AM »



I will be putting my winnings towards my football bet on England tonight!!



My spy in the camp hasn't released the team to me yet .....so I can't say who just



yet I will be backing to score...... Top tipping TM lad.....I will be putting my winnings towards my football bet on England tonight!!My spy in the camp hasn't released the team to me yet .....so I can't say who justyet I will be backing to score...... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!