Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 798





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 798JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!! « on: Today at 08:07:11 AM » EVERY BREAKIN WAVE IN THE 1.20 NEWTON ABBOT.



SPLIT THE TWO FANCIED RUNNERS LAST TIME WITH THE THREE FINISHING WELL CLEAR.



THERE IS A LOT DEADWOOD IN THE RACE SO AN EACH WAY BET MIGHT BE WORTH A GO.



8-1 IN GENERAL. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 798





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 798JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:52:20 PM » IF IT GETS PLACED I'LL PUT THE PLACE PROFITS ON EUROMILLIONS TONIGHT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats