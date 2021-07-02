Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 02, 2021, 04:18:35 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!! (Read 156 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 798
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 08:07:11 AM »
EVERY BREAKIN WAVE IN THE 1.20 NEWTON ABBOT.
SPLIT THE TWO FANCIED RUNNERS LAST TIME WITH THE THREE FINISHING WELL CLEAR.
THERE IS A LOT DEADWOOD IN THE RACE SO AN EACH WAY BET MIGHT BE WORTH A GO.
8-1 IN GENERAL.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 421
Not big and not clever
Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:34:35 AM »
I wish you the very best of luck indeed.
Logged
CoB scum
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 261
Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:49:13 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 09:34:35 AM
I wish you the very best of luck indeed.
It's people like you who caused Nazi Germany.
Logged
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 421
Not big and not clever
Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:00:42 AM »
Fingers crossed.
Logged
CoB scum
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 458
Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:15:14 AM »
I've had a sneaky quid e/w on it......here is hoping for you TM...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 798
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:52:20 PM »
IF IT GETS PLACED I'LL PUT THE PLACE PROFITS ON EUROMILLIONS TONIGHT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 720
Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:29:09 PM »
Nice one TM.
£20 ON THE NOSE AT 13/2
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 421
Not big and not clever
Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:44:50 PM »
Tonight you dine like kings.
Logged
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 798
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:02:56 PM »
GLAD IT WON FOR YER TOM AS I FEEL BAD GIVING LOSERS BUT I THOUGHT IT HAD A GOOD CHANCE OF BEING PLACED.
THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN A SMALL PROFIT BUT THE WIN MAKES ALL THE DIFFERENCE !!!
https://streamable.com/a2n53q
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...