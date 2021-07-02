Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 02, 2021, 01:39:22 PM
Author Topic: MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON THIS TODAY !!!  (Read 97 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 797


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 08:07:11 AM »
EVERY BREAKIN WAVE IN THE 1.20 NEWTON ABBOT.

SPLIT THE TWO FANCIED RUNNERS LAST TIME  WITH THE THREE FINISHING WELL CLEAR.

THERE IS A LOT DEADWOOD IN THE RACE SO AN EACH WAY BET MIGHT BE WORTH A GO.

8-1 IN GENERAL.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 420


Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:34:35 AM »
I wish you the very best of luck indeed.
Logged
CoB scum
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 261


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:49:13 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:34:35 AM
I wish you the very best of luck indeed.

It's people like you who caused Nazi Germany.
Logged
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 420


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:00:42 AM »
Fingers crossed.
Logged
CoB scum
headset
Posts: 1 458


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:15:14 AM »
I've had a sneaky quid e/w on it......here is hoping for you TM... :like:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 797


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:52:20 PM »
IF IT GETS PLACED I'LL PUT THE PLACE PROFITS ON EUROMILLIONS TONIGHT !!!   jc
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 720


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:29:09 PM »
Nice one TM.

£20 ON THE NOSE AT 13/2
Logged
