Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





BACK FOR GOOD !!! « on: Yesterday at 10:21:28 PM » JUST LISTENING TO IT THIS MORNING AND SMILED SOFTLY TO MYSELF LISTENING TO THE LYRICS.



THERE HE IS BARLOWY CHIRPING ON ABOUT WANTING HIS PARTNER BACK AFTER THEY'D HAD A TIFF OR SOMETHING.



BUT LET ME TELL YOU IT DOESN'T WORK !!!



I MEAN FOR ONE IT WOULD SHOW HIS WEAKNESSES AND PUT HER IN A STRONG POSITION.



SHE'D PISS HIM ABOUT AND IT WOULD EVENTUALLY FAIL AGAIN.



AND DON'T BOTHER SENDING FLOWERS AS THAT DOESN'T WORK EITHER.



I WAS DAFT ENOUGH TO DO THAT A LOT OF YEARS AGO. BUT NEVER AGAIN.



ONCE IT'S FINISHED YOU MIGHT AS WELL LOOK ELSEWHERE FOR HAPPINESS !!!



ANYROAD I'M GOING TO CLIMB INTO BED NOW. BUT DON'T FORGET WHAT I TOLD YOU. SLEEP WELL !!! 🛌