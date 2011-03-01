Welcome,
July 02, 2021, 10:43:54 AM
Lionel Messi is a free agent as from today.....
Topic: Lionel Messi is a free agent as from today..... (Read 132 times)
Lionel Messi is a free agent as from today.....
Yesterday
at 10:35:54 AM
Available for NOWT!
Just incase you're reading this Mr Warnock!
Yesterday
at 10:37:27 AM by Pigeon droppings
Re: Lionel Messi is a free agent as from today.....
Yesterday
at 12:27:36 PM
Not sure gibbo can afford the £1million pay packet every Friday at 2pm though
Re: Lionel Messi is a free agent as from today.....
Today
at 07:20:12 AM
Lionel only had 6 options ,
Stay put
Byern
Psg
Man city
America
Retire
I'll put both my bollox on Staying put
Re: Lionel Messi is a free agent as from today.....
Today
at 08:29:28 AM
He said,Ill sign for Boro cos theyre fuckng dy-na-mite
