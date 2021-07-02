Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 02, 2021, 07:27:10 AM
Author Topic: Lionel Messi is a free agent as from today.....  (Read 107 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 10:35:54 AM »
Available for NOWT!

Just incase you're reading this Mr Warnock!  :alf:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:37:27 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:27:36 PM »
Not sure gibbo can afford the £1million pay packet every Friday at 2pm though
Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:20:12 AM »
Lionel only had 6 options ,
Stay put
Byern
Psg
Man city
America
Retire

I'll put both my bollox on Staying put
Logged
