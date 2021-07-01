Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Odds on that our Adama moves on to Spurs  (Read 64 times)
« on: Yesterday at 11:12:25 PM »
Why wouldn't he.......


Yes I do know he isn't  "ours"! 😂  !
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:11:55 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 11:12:25 PM
Why wouldn't he.......


Yes I do know he isn't  "ours"! 😂  !

Aye Spurs could really do with that 1 assist and 1 goal he put in last season. Something like that anyway.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:06:59 AM »
HIS FORM HAS DIPPED FROM THE FIRST YEAR HE HAD AT WOLVES...... YOU COULD ALSO ARGUE WOLVES AS A TEAM DROPPED HAVE DROPPED OFF SO MAYBE NOT ALL DOWN TO HIM NOT PERFORMING....

AS DOOM SAYS HIS STATS DONT REALLY STAND OUT THIS YEAR...THE WAY SPURS ARE I'M NOT SURE YOU WOULD HANG YOUR HAT ON TRAORE TO KEEP YOU IN A JOB...IT'S A BIG JOB HE'S TOOK ON....THE MENDEZ LINK COULD WORK WELL FOR HIM GETTING PLAYERS...ITS SING OR SWIN AT SPURS AND NO IN BETWEEN WITH THEM
