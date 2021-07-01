Welcome,
July 01, 2021, 08:25:55 AM
Odds on that our Adama moves on to Spurs
Author
Topic: Odds on that our Adama moves on to Spurs
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 225
Odds on that our Adama moves on to Spurs
Yesterday
at 11:12:25 PM »
Why wouldn't he.......
Yes I do know he isn't "ours"! 😂 !
Yesterday
Pigeon droppings
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 448
Re: Odds on that our Adama moves on to Spurs
Today
at 01:11:55 AM »
Yesterday
at 11:12:25 PM
Why wouldn't he.......
Yes I do know he isn't "ours"! 😂 !
Aye Spurs could really do with that 1 assist and 1 goal he put in last season. Something like that anyway.
headset
Posts: 1 450
Re: Odds on that our Adama moves on to Spurs
Today
at 06:06:59 AM »
HIS FORM HAS DIPPED FROM THE FIRST YEAR HE HAD AT WOLVES...... YOU COULD ALSO ARGUE WOLVES AS A TEAM DROPPED HAVE DROPPED OFF SO MAYBE NOT ALL DOWN TO HIM NOT PERFORMING....
AS DOOM SAYS HIS STATS DONT REALLY STAND OUT THIS YEAR...THE WAY SPURS ARE I'M NOT SURE YOU WOULD HANG YOUR HAT ON TRAORE TO KEEP YOU IN A JOB...IT'S A BIG JOB HE'S TOOK ON....THE MENDEZ LINK COULD WORK WELL FOR HIM GETTING PLAYERS...ITS SING OR SWIN AT SPURS AND NO IN BETWEEN WITH THEM
