Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 01, 2021, 03:13:27 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Odds on that our Adama moves on to Spurs
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Odds on that our Adama moves on to Spurs (Read 23 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 225
Odds on that our Adama moves on to Spurs
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:25 PM »
Why wouldn't he.......
Yes I do know he isn't "ours"! 😂 !
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:20:21 PM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 448
Re: Odds on that our Adama moves on to Spurs
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:11:55 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on
Yesterday
at 11:12:25 PM
Why wouldn't he.......
Yes I do know he isn't "ours"! 😂 !
Aye Spurs could really do with that 1 assist and 1 goal he put in last season. Something like that anyway.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...